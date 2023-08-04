Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Waste Management by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after buying an additional 1,718,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,099,729,000 after buying an additional 34,007 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,972,000 after buying an additional 160,466 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after buying an additional 4,774,218 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $658,370,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WM opened at $160.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.93.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.36%.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.18.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

