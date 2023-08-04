Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,503 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 29.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,491 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Wedbush increased their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. DZ Bank lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.30.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $259.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.93. The company has a market cap of $823.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.46, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,979 shares of company stock valued at $16,416,657. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.