Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Receives $36.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.13.
Several research firms have weighed in on PINC. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Premier in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Premier from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.
Premier Stock Performance
NASDAQ PINC opened at $27.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.87. Premier has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $38.98.
Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $322.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.91 million. Premier had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 13.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.
Premier Company Profile
Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.
