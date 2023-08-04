Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Shares Gap Down to $178.50

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $178.50, but opened at $164.06. Preformed Line Products shares last traded at $164.50, with a volume of 464 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Preformed Line Products in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Preformed Line Products Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $810.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.93.

Preformed Line Products Announces Dividend

Preformed Line Products ( NASDAQ:PLPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $181.82 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 363,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 334,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,875,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

