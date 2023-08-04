PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 363 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

PrairieView Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,150,472,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after buying an additional 7,419,929 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,238,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.02. The stock had a trading volume of 25,601,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,509,545. The stock has a market cap of $197.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $34.65 and a one year high of $54.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average of $39.79.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

