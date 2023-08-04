PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 3,016 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

PrairieView Partners LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 283.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,220,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,672,000 after purchasing an additional 902,324 shares during the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC now owns 523,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after purchasing an additional 24,564 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 83,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 10,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $524,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,924,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,496. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.60 and a one year high of $29.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.99.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

