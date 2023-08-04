PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 254 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

PrairieView Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,940.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,015,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,260,687. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.48. The company has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $155.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.