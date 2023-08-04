PrairieView Partners LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,635 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.8% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.78. 7,930,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,152,685. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.12 and its 200 day moving average is $40.70. The firm has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

