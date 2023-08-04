PrairieView Partners LLC Has $6.27 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

PrairieView Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.9% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.89. The stock had a trading volume of 379,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.85. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

