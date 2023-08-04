PrairieView Partners LLC Has $34 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 694,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,316 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up about 4.7% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $33,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 31,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $48.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,460,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,479. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.66 and a 200 day moving average of $48.75. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.87 and a twelve month high of $51.17.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.0816 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.