PrairieView Partners LLC Buys 2,475 Shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU)

PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 61,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AVSU traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $52.33. 7,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,944. Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $41.63 and a one year high of $53.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.14 million, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.27.

Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (AVSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in US companies of all market capitalizations. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSU was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

