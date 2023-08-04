Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Plans $0.08 Dividend

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, September 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Power Assets Stock Performance

HGKGY opened at $5.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.43. Power Assets has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

About Power Assets

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. It generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. The company also transmits and distributes oil and gas; and provides trust administration and management services.

