Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Trading Down 10.5%

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 10.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.01 and last traded at $20.02. 1,005,834 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 693,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Portillo’s from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Portillo’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Portillo’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Get Portillo's alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Portillo’s

Portillo’s Trading Down 12.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.30, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average of $21.46.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Portillo’s had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its stake in Portillo’s by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 4,944,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,666,000 after purchasing an additional 293,184 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Portillo’s by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,583,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,866,000 after purchasing an additional 752,280 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Portillo’s by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,309,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,362,000 after purchasing an additional 352,300 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,879,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Portillo’s by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,498,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,025,000 after buying an additional 758,979 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Portillo’s

(Get Free Report)

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.