Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.91% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PTLO. Guggenheim raised Portillo’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Portillo’s from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Portillo’s from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.
Portillo’s Stock Up 1.0 %
Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $169.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.59 million. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Portillo’s will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portillo’s
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 664.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 107,580 shares during the period. Innovis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Portillo’s by 46.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 46,505 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the second quarter worth $1,892,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 8.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Portillo’s
Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website.
