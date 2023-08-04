PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.65-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.72. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PNM Resources also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.65-2.75 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNM. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded PNM Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PNM Resources

PNM Resources Price Performance

NYSE PNM traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.53. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.16. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

PNM Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 60.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PNM Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in PNM Resources by 102.8% during the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,080,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,621,000 after purchasing an additional 547,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,160,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,677,000 after buying an additional 471,143 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 669,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,569,000 after buying an additional 382,211 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the first quarter valued at $15,929,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 1,788.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 322,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after acquiring an additional 305,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources

(Get Free Report)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.