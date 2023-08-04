PLBY Group (PLBY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.
PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $51.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.70 million. PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 128.89%. On average, analysts expect PLBY Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PLBY Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. PLBY Group has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $7.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.37.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other PLBY Group news, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 24,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $39,651.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,386,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,780.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 37,028 shares of company stock worth $59,849 in the last quarter. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 53.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 9,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About PLBY Group
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, intimates, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
