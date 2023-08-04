PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Shares Gap Down to $4.61

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.61, but opened at $4.35. PLAYSTUDIOS shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 63,530 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MYPS shares. Bank of America upgraded PLAYSTUDIOS to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PLAYSTUDIOS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.21.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.33. The stock has a market cap of $523.04 million, a P/E ratio of 211.11 and a beta of 0.43.

PLAYSTUDIOS ( NASDAQ:MYPS ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $80.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.67 million. PLAYSTUDIOS had a return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 1.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Agena sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 117,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,133.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, General Counsel Joel Agena sold 40,000 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 117,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,133.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Edward Peterson sold 25,000 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $113,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

