Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Shares Purchased by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) by 130.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Planet Labs PBC were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,887,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,671,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,145,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,511,000 after purchasing an additional 81,445 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,987,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,993,000 after purchasing an additional 100,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 352.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,418,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,535 shares in the last quarter. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PL shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Performance

Shares of Planet Labs PBC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,794. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.05. Planet Labs PBC has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $7.51.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.98 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 74.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Labs PBC Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.