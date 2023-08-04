Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Bank of America from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.77.

Shares of PLNT stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.60. 441,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,368. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.99. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $85.90.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $286.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.99 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 52.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

