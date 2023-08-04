Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $776.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.61 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 0.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.
Pitney Bowes Stock Down 10.0 %
PBI traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.42. 2,364,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,362. The stock has a market cap of $600.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.18. Pitney Bowes has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.77.
Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 400.08%.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Sending Technology Solutions (SendTech Solutions) segments.
