Piper Sandler Increases First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Price Target to $25.00

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.50.

INBK stock opened at $22.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.52. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $39.19. The company has a market capitalization of $200.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

In related news, Director Aasif M. Bade acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $107,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 151.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 5.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 103,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 55.5% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 241,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 86,233 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 1,920.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 13,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

