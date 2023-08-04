Piper Sandler Boosts Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target to $95.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DAR. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.82.

Darling Ingredients stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,898. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $51.77 and a twelve month high of $82.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.21.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Larry Barden bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.74 per share, for a total transaction of $191,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,115.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at $48,123,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Barden bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.74 per share, with a total value of $191,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,115.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 98,451.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 591,351,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,722,306,000 after buying an additional 590,751,367 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,659,000 after buying an additional 7,656,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $135,362,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,563,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,757 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $52,813,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

