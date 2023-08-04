Piper Sandler Boosts AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Price Target to $15.00

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AVDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.73.

Shares of AVDX stock opened at $10.74 on Monday. AvidXchange has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.63.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $86.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.66 million. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 27.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.22%. Research analysts forecast that AvidXchange will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AvidXchange news, President Daniel Drees sold 10,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $89,990.46. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 515,826 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,585.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, President Daniel Drees sold 10,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $89,990.46. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 515,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Hausman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $169,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,104,010 shares in the company, valued at $23,796,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,112,374 shares of company stock worth $10,260,485 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 520,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

