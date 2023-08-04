Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Raised to $30.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PINS. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Pinterest from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Pinterest from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Pinterest from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.61.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of Pinterest stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.66. 10,061,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,747,775. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.91. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of -63.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $708.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.28 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $238,128.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 339,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,224,165.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $238,128.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 339,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,224,165.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,705 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $1,591,685.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 384,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,084,605.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 634,875 shares of company stock worth $16,394,418. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Pinterest by 315.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.