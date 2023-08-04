Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock Position Lifted by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 342,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,747 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $9,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 372.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,394,000 after purchasing an additional 15,825,757 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341,222 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,748,000. Amundi increased its position in Pinterest by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 21,631,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285,682 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 719.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,419,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PINS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pinterest from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Pinterest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pinterest from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Pinterest from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.61.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PINS traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.77. 5,908,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,716,972. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of -63.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $708.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.28 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $238,128.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 339,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,224,165.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $118,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,914.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $238,128.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 339,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,224,165.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 634,875 shares of company stock valued at $16,394,418 in the last three months. 6.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pinterest

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.