PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX) Trading Down 1%

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.40 and last traded at $28.42. Approximately 9,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 17,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.72.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $144.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.64.

Get PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.93% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF

The PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (MFDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an international, developed-market equity index that selects securities according to a combination of fundamental and technical factors. MFDX was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by PIMCO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.