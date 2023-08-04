Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.77 EPS.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,650,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,873. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.97. The company has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $74.02 and a one year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 7,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Ruggaard & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $342,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $436,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.3% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.5% during the first quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.77.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

