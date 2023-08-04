Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.77 EPS.
Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,650,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,873. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.97. The company has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $74.02 and a one year high of $113.53.
Phillips 66 Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.22%.
PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.77.
Phillips 66 Company Profile
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
