Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Holdings Cut by Ellerson Group Inc. ADV

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. Phillips 66 accounts for about 3.2% of Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after buying an additional 9,969,418 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,566,000 after acquiring an additional 968,055 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,924,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $200,273,000 after acquiring an additional 901,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.9 %

PSX stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.47. The company had a trading volume of 766,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.23 and a 200 day moving average of $99.97. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $74.02 and a 12 month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.31.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

