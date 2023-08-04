Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.70 and last traded at $35.70. Approximately 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.84.

Pharma Mar Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.49 and its 200-day moving average is $50.15.

About Pharma Mar

Pharma Mar, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for use in oncology in Spain, Italy, Germany, Ireland, France, rest of EU, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Oncology and RNA interference segments.

