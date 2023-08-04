Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Cut by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 592,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,969 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 3.8% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $24,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 192,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $864,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 8.8% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 753,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,749,000 after acquiring an additional 61,036 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 64,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 608,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.00. 25,398,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,499,576. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $197.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.92 and a 1 year high of $54.93.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

