Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 463,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,560 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $18,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 98,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $5,971,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 96,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 43,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 22,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.2% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 29,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.04. The stock had a trading volume of 25,737,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,510,441. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.65 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.79. The firm has a market cap of $197.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

