Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 110.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,748 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.5% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Pfizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. StockNews.com downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.93. 17,259,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,448,512. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $197.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.79. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.65 and a 1-year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.