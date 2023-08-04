Perpetual Ltd Purchases New Stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,237,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,085,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TME. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 391,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 225,634 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after acquiring an additional 846,710 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 23.03% of the company’s stock.

TME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.40 to $7.40 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, China Renaissance upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.60 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.77.

Shares of TME traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.44. 4,747,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,644,354. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average is $7.69. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 14.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

