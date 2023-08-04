Perpetual Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,449,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Nasdaq by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 72.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.05.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NDAQ stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,013,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,942. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.92. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 39.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nasdaq news, CEO Adena T. Friedman purchased 10,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,672,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,288,218. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $255,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,675.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adena T. Friedman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,672,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,288,218. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nasdaq



Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

See Also

