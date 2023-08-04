Perpetual Ltd Makes New Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 506,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,706,000. Elevance Health accounts for about 2.0% of Perpetual Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Perpetual Ltd owned about 0.21% of Elevance Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $568.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.0 %

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELV traded down $4.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $463.18. The stock had a trading volume of 663,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $109.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $452.81 and its 200 day moving average is $465.33. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

