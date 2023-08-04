Perpetual Ltd Makes New Investment in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 754,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,189,000. Perpetual Ltd owned about 0.20% of Arch Capital Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 806,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,747,000 after acquiring an additional 77,656 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $10,558,000. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $821,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ACGL stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $76.72. 1,582,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $84.83. The stock has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.41 and a 200 day moving average of $70.83.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $761,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,697,525.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 15,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $1,183,026.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,254 shares in the company, valued at $8,082,454.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $761,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,697,525.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,406 shares of company stock worth $20,220,527 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

