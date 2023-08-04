Perpetual Ltd Makes New $73.06 Million Investment in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,883,835 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $73,056,000. Perpetual Ltd owned about 0.26% of Banco Bradesco at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,050,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,356,280 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 83,527,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028,424 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,096,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,765,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,662,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Stock Down 7.9 %

NYSE BBD traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.13. The stock had a trading volume of 77,301,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,406,436. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Banco Bradesco Announces Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0039 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.90%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

