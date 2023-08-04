Perpetual Ltd Invests $98.94 Million in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,418,405 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,937,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.51. 8,161,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,626,744. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 2.03.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

