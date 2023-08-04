Perpetual Ltd Invests $88.08 Million in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,621,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,081,000. Perpetual Ltd owned about 0.27% of Fidelity National Information Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services
In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 2.7 %
FIS traded up $1.52 on Friday, hitting $58.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,071,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,523. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.47. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $103.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.23%.
Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.
