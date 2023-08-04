Perpetual Ltd Invests $83.22 Million in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 330,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $83,222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,057,164,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,158,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,384,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $391,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Danaher Stock Down 1.1 %

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Linda Filler sold 10,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $2,651,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,929,058. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,179 shares of company stock valued at $16,939,454 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DHR traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $254.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,715,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,564. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.06 and its 200 day moving average is $246.51. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The stock has a market cap of $188.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

