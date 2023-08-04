Perpetual Ltd Invests $288.97 Million in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,131,422 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,969,000. Shell makes up approximately 2.5% of Perpetual Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Perpetual Ltd owned approximately 0.29% of Shell at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.3% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 14,889 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Shell by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DMG Group LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,385.20.

Shell Trading Up 0.9 %

Shell stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,266,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,792,810. The stock has a market cap of $213.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.67. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $46.74 and a 52 week high of $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.85.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.