Perpetual Ltd Invests $201.78 Million in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,074,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,779,000. Philip Morris International makes up 1.7% of Perpetual Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.
PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.26%.
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.
