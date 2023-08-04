Perpetual Ltd Invests $201.78 Million in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,074,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,779,000. Philip Morris International makes up 1.7% of Perpetual Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.2 %

PM stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,560,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,428,706. The company has a market cap of $149.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.91 and its 200-day moving average is $97.47.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.26%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.