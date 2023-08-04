Perpetual Ltd Acquires New Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 394,993 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $131,454,000. ANSYS accounts for about 1.1% of Perpetual Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Perpetual Ltd owned about 0.46% of ANSYS as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 68,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.67.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total transaction of $841,621.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,369.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $4,642,230.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,900,509.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total value of $841,621.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,369.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,238 shares of company stock valued at $23,261,277 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSS stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $304.65. 946,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $330.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.81. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $351.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

