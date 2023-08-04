Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Receives $13.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.92.

PR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Benchmark started coverage on Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th.

In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 330,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $3,706,562.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,488,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,715,304.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 400,317 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $4,495,559.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,445,931 shares in the company, valued at $16,237,805.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 330,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $3,706,562.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,488,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,715,304.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Permian Resources by 130.9% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources in the first quarter worth $50,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 299.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PR opened at $11.58 on Friday. Permian Resources has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 4.50.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $623.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.10 million. Permian Resources had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Permian Resources will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

