Permian Resources Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:PR)

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.
Permian Resources Price Performance
Permian Resources stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.58. The stock had a trading volume of 11,233,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,095,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Permian Resources has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $12.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.44.
Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $623.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.10 million. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 25.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Permian Resources will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Permian Resources
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PR. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Permian Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 42.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter worth $79,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Permian Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Permian Resources
About Permian Resources
Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.
Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.