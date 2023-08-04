Permian Resources Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:PR)

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Permian Resources stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.58. The stock had a trading volume of 11,233,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,095,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Permian Resources has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $12.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.44.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $623.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.10 million. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 25.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Permian Resources will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Permian Resources news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 400,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $4,495,559.91. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,445,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,237,805.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 400,317 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $4,495,559.91. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,445,931 shares in the company, valued at $16,237,805.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 330,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $3,706,562.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,488,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,715,304.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PR. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Permian Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 42.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter worth $79,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Permian Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

