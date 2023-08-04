Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Given New $11.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.18% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ PWP traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.02. 173,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,605. Perella Weinberg Partners has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $943.75 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.12.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $131.43 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 44.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,733,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,198 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,476,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,834,000 after buying an additional 117,816 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,099,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,572,000 after buying an additional 15,271 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 33.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,796,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,979,000 after acquiring an additional 446,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,411,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,833,000 after acquiring an additional 173,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital markets advisory, private capital placement, and financing and capital advisory solutions focused on restructuring and liability management, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

