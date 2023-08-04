PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Cut by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,411,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.8% of Truist Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.18% of PepsiCo worth $439,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $186.39. 2,548,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,698,750. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.61. The company has a market cap of $256.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 88.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

