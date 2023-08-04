Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lessened its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 1.8% of Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 72.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 169,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,285,000 after purchasing an additional 71,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 27,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.75.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.9 %

International Business Machines stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.74. 1,353,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,736,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.80. The firm has a market cap of $132.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.88, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

