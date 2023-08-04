Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 2,324.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VST has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vistra from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Julie A. Lagacy bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.84 per share, with a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares in the company, valued at $420,367.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VST traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.51. 2,044,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,410,387. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.96 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.46.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.60 million. Vistra had a positive return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.13%.

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.