PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Takes $1.55 Million Position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. 25.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of DOOO traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.91. 16,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,879. BRP Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.71 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

BRP Increases Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. BRP had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 315.38%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.133 per share. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOOO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$138.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of BRP from C$139.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. TD Securities cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of BRP from C$145.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOOO

About BRP

(Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.